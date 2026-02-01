Although the New York Giants franchise has fallen on hard times for the last decade and a half, they’re still one of the most storied franchises in the NFL.

They have a perfect 5-0 record and Conference Championship games, and are 4-1 in Super Bowls. In their four runs to the Lombardi trophy, they’ve achieved some impressive and unique feats.

Since it’s Super Bowl week, we’ll examine four unique Super Bowl facts for the Giants that set them apart from the other 31 teams in the league.

Giants D didn’t allow 20+ points in road games on Super Bowl trips

TYSON TRISH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throughout the course of the franchise’s history, the Giants have been at their best when they had a dominant defense, and the defense was at its best during the four roads to the Super Bowl.

Throughout those playoffs, the defense never allowed more than 20 points in any playoff game.

On the road to winning XXI, they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 49-3 in the Divisional Round, then defeated the Washington Redskins 17-0 in the Conference Championship. They culminated this run two weeks later by capturing their first SB title by defeating the Denver Broncos 39-20.

Four years later, they defeated the Chicago Bears in the Divisional Round 31-3, before ending the 49ers’ hopes of a three-peat by defeating them for the NFC Championship 15-13. A week later, they had one of the most dramatic wins in Super Bowl history as they defeated the high-powered Buffalo Bills 20-19.

On their next two runs to the Super Bowl, Big Blue had to travel the long road, playing in the Wild Card Round. First, in the 2007 postseason, they took down the Buccaneers 24-14, followed by a 21-17 victory over the Cowboys, and then defeating the Packers 23-20 in overtime in the Conference Championship game. What came next was the crowning achievement in the franchise’s history as they upset the 18-0 New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII 17-14.

Their 2011 postseason run was eerily similar to 2007. They blew out the Falcons in the Wildcard Round 24-2, then upset the 15-1 Packers 37-20, then knocked off the 49ers 20-17 in overtime. Then, as he did four years earlier, Eli Manning led a game-winning touchdown drive against the Patriots to win their fourth Lombardi trophy 21-17.

Holding these teams to 20 points or fewer is a tremendous accomplishment, especially when you factor in the Hall of Fame and MVP quarterbacks they faced (Joe Montana, John Elway, Jim Kelly, Brett Favre, Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, and Aaron Rodgers).

Giants overcame a halftime deficit to win all four Super Bowls

Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For whatever reason, Big Blue did not get off to the best of starts on Super Bowl Sunday, as they trailed at halftime in all of their appearances. But thanks to Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells and Tom Coughlin, the team rallied in the second half and came away with victory.

Under Parcells, in Super Bowl XXI they trailed the Denver Broncos 10-9 and won 39-20, and in Super Bowl XXV, they were behind the Buffalo Bills 12-10 and came back to win 20-19. Then, under Coughlin, they were behind 7-3 in Super Bowl XLII to the New England Patriots and won 17-14, and four years later, they trailed the Patriots 10-9 in Super Bowl XLVI and came back in thrilling fashion again to win 21-17.

Giants won Super Bowl after 4 late-window Conference Champ. wins

Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

It’s a weird coincidence as it pertains to the time New York played in the Conference Championship game and their outcome in the Super Bowl. The four times they played the late game on Conference Championship Sunday, they would go on to win the Super Bowl.

The lone time they played the early game, they were defeated by the Baltimore Ravens 34-7 in Super Bowl XXXV.

Giants have Super Bowl wins in each of the past four decades

TYSON TRISH/THE RECORD

Although it’s been 14 years since the team’s last championship, they still have an active streak of being the only team to win a Super Bowl in each of the last four decades. They have until the end of the 2029 season to continue this streak, and the franchise is hopeful that new head coach John Harbaugh can keep this going.

The Giants have a young and talented nucleus with the likes of Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers, Brian Burns, and Abdul Carter, so perhaps sooner than later, this core can make their own Super Bowl legacy.

