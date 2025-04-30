New Orleans Saints insider reveals likely starting QB for Week 1

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints’ quarterback room is one of the most intriguing situations in the NFL. While Derek Carr would certainly be the starter under normal conditions, the four-time Pro Bowler is dealing with a shoulder injury that places his status for the 2025 season in doubt.

To no surprise, the Saints selected Tyler Shough with the 40th overall pick, giving New Orleans a developmental option. Yet, Shough, who’s already 26 after spending seven seasons in college, may be more pro-ready than other quarterbacks drafted this year.

Plus, the Saints still have Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler, fourth and fifth-round draft selections from the past two years. So, who’s set to start for the Saints when the 2025 season kicks off?

New Orleans Football’s Nick Underhill thinks it will be the rookie, Shough. In fact, Underhill says he’d be “flabbergasted” if Carr played for the Saints at all this year.

“I would have trouble understanding why you would allow that to happen, you’re trying to build a new culture, you can’t let that guy … you just got a rookie QB, this is the example you’re going to give him.” Nick Underhill on his reaction if Saints played Carr

The Saints signed Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract in 2023 after he was released by the Las Vegas Raiders. The 34-year-old led them to a 9-8 record in 2023 and a 5-5 record in 2024 before injuries derailed his season.

Carr has a $20.4 million cap hit in 2025 and a ridiculous $69.2 million cap hit in 2026. Yet, based on Underhill’s expectations, he’ll never play another snap in a Saints uniform.

