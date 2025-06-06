Former NFL QB wants New England Patriots to pair 5x All-Pro with Drake Maye

After ranking 30th in points last season, there’s really nowhere to go but up for the New England Patriots’ scoring offense in 2025. Yet, with franchise quarterback Drake Maye expected to spend the full season as the Patriots’ starter, the offense is expected to improve.
Adding Stefon Diggs and reinforcing the offensive line will surely help too, but have the Patriots done enough to ensure their second-year QB is set up for success? Another weapon wouldn’t hurt.
Yet, former NFL quarterback turned NFL.com analyst David Carr believes it would be wise for the Patriots to try swinging a trade for Miami Dolphins five-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
As exciting as it would be to add Hill to an offense that already features Diggs, this trade seems incredibly unlikely due to the simple fact that the Dolphins are division rivals with the Patriots. Why would the Dolphins want to help out a direct rival, especially so close to the start of the season?
The simple reality is that they wouldn’t. If Miami is eager to trade Hill, they’ll likely have to find another partner willing to pay their desired price. Chances are, it won’t be to another team in the AFC East.
