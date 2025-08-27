Fans of the New England Patriots haven’t been focused on any other quarterback than Drake Maye, probably since the moment he was selected with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While Joe Milton provided some momentary glimpses of excitement, he has since been traded to the Dallas Cowboys, where his accuracy troubles have continued to be an anchor, though the big arm still remains.

Meanwhile, the Patriots had since made other plans, bringing on the bright mind of Joshua Dobbs as Maye’s primary backup. Unlike Milton, Dobbs brings some valued NFL experience to the table, having played for five different NFL teams, earning 15 starts along the way. It may not seem like much, but the 30-year-old has been around a lot of QB rooms.

But the Patriots weren’t completely satisfied with a QB room of just Maye and Dobbs after making their roster cuts. On Wednesday, they added another QB to the roster.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Patriots were awarded former New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito on waivers. It’s not known whether other teams made waiver claims for DeVito, but since the Patriots were fourth in the waiver wire order, they had a good chance of landing nearly anyone they wanted.

To be clear, DeVito is not joining the Patriots’ practice squad; he is joining the active roster, which could mean another player who made the team will now have to find another job.

As for DeVito, he’s a 27-year-old 6-foot-2, 210-pound QB who went undrafted in 2023. Yet, the Giants still turned to the local New Jersey product after injuries forced Daniel Jones out of action. DeVito ended up playing pretty well for an undrafted signing, completing 64% of his passes for 1,101 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Yet, while he had some inspiring performances, like his 246-yard, 3 TD win over the Commanders, he also had some duds. Those examples were much uglier, like when he finished just 86 and 55 yards in two separate losses.

Still, perhaps there’s still more room for growth for DeVito. Now he’ll get that chance with a change of scenery too. Plus, the Giants didn’t have room for him anymore, not after adding three new quarterbacks in the offseason.

