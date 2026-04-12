The New England Patriots may not be suffering from a Super Bowl hangover, but they’re still in a tough spot, trying to cope with having a chance to win but coming up short. Now they’re picking up the pieces the only way general manager Eliot Wolf knows how, by trying to build a better roster that doesn’t fall short of their goals.

As the 2026 NFL Draft closes in, the odds are stacked against the Patriots, where they have the 31st overall pick in the first round. Barring a significant trade up the board by packaging some of the 11 selections they have, New England likely won’t be getting an elite prospect at No. 31, their first pick in the draft.

Plus, things get so unpredictable when selecting so late, especially when 30 other players will be drafted before New England gets their first chance to be on the clock. In other words, the Patriots have to be prepared for any scenario with the 31st pick, and that means considering some prospects who may not have thought they would have heard their name called on the first night of the draft.

Recently, Essentially Sports’ NFL insider Tony Pauline reported that the Patriots “like” offensive guard prospects Emmanuel Pregnon and Chase Bisontis, both of whom are expected to be in play late in the first round.

“The New England Patriots like both players and are bringing in Pregnon next week for an official-30 visit, but they were blocked from bringing Bisontis to their facility due to time constraints the Texas A&M junior is dealing with.” Tony Pauline on Patriots’ draft targets

Strengthening the Patriots’ offensive line has to be a priority for New England after Drake Maye tied his career-high by suffering six sacks in the team’s Super Bowl loss. He also suffered five sacks apiece in each playoff game leading up to the Super Bowl.

Yet, after signing Alijah Vera-Tucker to a three-year, $42 million contract in free agency, while still having Mike Onwenu, the Patriots could look in a different direction with their first pick. Though with Onwenu heading into the final year of his contract, the Patriots could always make a surprise selection like Pregnon or Bisontis at 31.

Related: 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Trades Take Over First Round of NFL Draft