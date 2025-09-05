The Miami Dolphins are preparing to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday. It should be an interesting game as the Dolphins begin their bid to get back to the postseason.

One of the newest Dolphins, though, is especially motivated to play well against the Colts. JuJu Brents was claimed by the Dolphins after being waived on cut day by the Colts. The move was especially personal for Brents considering he was born and raised in Indianapolis.

Ahead of his return to his hometown this weekend, Brents was asked by Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post whether he has a chip on his shoulder ahead of the contest.

“Boulder,” said Brents definitively.

It’s hard to blame Brents for feeling that way. It’s bad enough to be cut in the NFL, but it’s likely that much worse when it’s by your hometown team. Regardless, Brents has a chance to reinvent himself in Miami and prove the Colts made the wrong decision letting him go.

Brents originally came into the league as a second-round pick of the Colts in 2023 draft. Brents appeared in nine games, with eight starts, as a rookie, and collected 43 tackles, one forced fumble, six pass deflections, and one interception.

The corner was hoping to build off of that season in 2024 but unfortunately suffered a knee injury in September and missed the rest of the season. Brents ended the 2024 season having played in just two games with one start with seven tackles.

Still, even with the largely missed 2024 season, not many people expected to see Brents get waived. The Colts clearly felt comfortable giving him up, though, and now the Dolphins are hoping to reap the rewards.

Storm Duck and Jack Jones are listed as the Dolphins’ starting corners for now, but this group is expected to be among the biggest weaknesses on the team. If Duck and/or Jones struggle, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Brents thrust into action.