The Miami Dolphins are just days away from their season-opening matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. It’s an exciting time for the team, and the hope is that a return to the playoffs is in store in 2025.

An unfortunate part of the game that everyone deals with is injuries. The Dolphins have not been immune as several key players, like De’Von Achane, Darren Waller, James Daniels, and Tyreek Hill have all dealt with some injury this offseason.

Thursday is typically a day in which teams conduct meetings and finalize gameplans. It’s a lighter workload day typically, but players who miss Thursday practice often don’t play on Sunday. In the Dolphins’ case, that would mean that a key veteran likely won’t be on the field.

Darren Waller, who was acquired in a trade with the New York Giants this offseason, was held out of practice on Thursday with a hip injury. The team has been bringing the veteran along slowly this offseason after he sat out the 2024 season.

Waller didn’t practice on Wednesday either, but at the time, head coach Mike McDaniel didn’t sound concerned. Regarding Waller missing Wednesday’s practice, McDaniel said the veteran wasn’t missing due to a “setback.”

However, the veteran being added to the report with a hip injury on Thursday seemingly indicates the veteran did in fact suffer a setback. Waller is expected to play a big role on the offense this season, and the Dolphins don’t have much depth behind him at the tight end spot. If Waller can’t go on Sunday, Julian Hill and Tanner Conner are likely due for bigger roles.

Two other players, cornerback Ethan Bonner and running back Jaylen Wright, also missed practice on Thursday. A whole host of players who were previously listed on the report were either limited or full participants on Thursday, including Achane.