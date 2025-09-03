The Dolphins are gearing up for their season-opening tilt against the Colts this Sunday. After a wild offseason, it will be interesting to see if the Dolphins looked improve in 2025, or if it looks like another long season is coming.

With the opener just days away, the team practiced on Wednesday, and it was notable to see who was and wasn’t participating. Offseason trade addition Darren Waller was one of the players not practicing, and that probably made some people nervous considering the large role Waller figures to play in 2025.

However, Mike McDaniel was asked about the tight end, and he provided an optimistic update.

“We’re being very intentional with how we practice with Darren to do right by the Dolphins and do right by him,” McDaniel said. “We have not pressed the threshold of three days consecutive intentionally, and (Thursday’s) practice is third down, followed by the red zone emphasis. It was intentional for him, you won’t seem today, but that’s not because of a setback.”

That last part about Waller NOT having a setback is certainly encouraging. The team simply doesn’t want to overextend the veteran after he spent the 2024 season on “the sofa,” per McDaniel.

“His assimilation back into professional football from the sofa, he’s done a great job protecting what we need him to protect, which is work,” McDaniel said. “Challenging himself to not put himself in a in harm’s way with over-cooking. You know, fast guys love to show how fast they are, and you’re trying to have a long-season vision, and he’s very locked into the game plan.”

Waller did not play in the preseason or participate in joint practices. The former Pro Bowler just recently began participating during the team portions of practice, so it’s clear the team is monitoring his usage.

It certainly seems like Waller has a shot at playing in the opener, though. McDaniel joked that Waller was going to play, but the team was only using him as a blocker.

“You know, we’re only going to use Darren as a blocker,” McDaniel quipped. “So make sure you tell the Colts.”

Waller’s last action came in 2023 for the Giants. The veteran played in 12 games that season and caught 52 passes for 552 yards and one touchdown. Waller decided to retire after the 2023 campaign and sat out all of 2024 before deciding to come back. The Dolphins traded for the veteran back in July as the Giants still held his rights.