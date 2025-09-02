The Miami Dolphins are an interesting team to keep an eye on in 2025. The team unfortunately plays in the same division as the Buffalo Bills, who are one of the favorites in the AFC. The Patriots should also be improved with Drake Maye in his second season and Mike Vrabel as the head coach.

It was an eventful offseason for the Dolphins, as the team saw several talented pieces depart. Star left tackle Terron Armstead retired, starting safety Jevon Holland left in free agency, and Pro Bowlers Jonnu Smith and Jalen Ramsey were shipped to the Steelers in exchange for old friend Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The team is hoping that Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy for a full season and the inexperienced defense can outperform expectations. If those things happen, it’s possible the Dolphins make their return to the postseason. With younger players set to play big roles all around the field, it will be interesting to see who can step up and contribute.

Today, let’s identify three players who are most likely to have their breakout seasons in 2025. Rookies will be excluded, but anybody else is an option.

Chop Robinson, EDGE

Robinson had a solid rookie season in 2024 and especially came on as the year progressed. The edge-rusher finished with 26 tackles, six sacks, and eight tackles for loss. It was an encouraging campaign, but the best should be yet to come.

In Miami in 2025, Robinson will start on the edge opposite veteran Bradley Chubb, ensuring defenses won’t be able to focus all their attention on Robinson. The Dolphins also have Matt Judon and Jaelan Phillips coming off the edge, so Robinson should have plenty of opportunities to shine. Don’t be surprised if the Penn State product reaches double-digit sacks and challenges for a Pro Bowl spot.

Storm Duck, CB

Duck already qualifies as a success story considering he is set to start after going undrafted. The corner played in 14 games with three starts last season, but assuming he’s healthy, should start every game in 2025.

Duck delivered mixed results in 2024, ending with 35 tackles and four pass deflections. However, with Ramsey and Kendall Fuller no longer around, Duck has a perfect opportunity to prove he belongs as a starter in this league. Expect the corner to make some plays in 2025, possibly ending with a couple interceptions and cementing his spot as a starter.

Patrick Paul, LT

Paul only started in three games as a rookie, and the results weren’t exactly great. The tackle earned a 44.9 Pro Football Focus grade in 2024 and was penalized five times while allowing three sacks.

However, reports out of camp were that Paul was among the most impressive players on the entire team. Paul quickly cemented his spot as the starting left tackle and the team is optimistic that the line will be okay as long as Paul stays healthy. After what we saw this summer, don’t be surprised if Paul has an elite season and secures himself as the left tackle for years to come.