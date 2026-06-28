After a down year in 2025 that delivered a 9-8 season, the Minnesota Vikings are confident that Kevin O’Connell and company can rebound in 2026. Considering they’ve had two 13-win or better seasons across three years, the confidence is understandable. Yet, the Vikings also have had a lot of changeover, not just from last season, but also from the last time they were in a playoff atmosphere. In other words, what if the Vikings can’t live up to potential this year?

While their potential is sky-high, these three areas are still concerning for the Vikings.

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Punter

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It may not be exciting, but one of the Vikings’ areas of concern lies on special teams after watching Ryan Wright sign with the New Orleans Saints. The Vikings signed four-time All-Pro Johnny Hekker, but the 36-year-old hasn’t been the same as of late, finishing with a net-yards per punt average of just 40.3 last season, which ranked 26th in the NFL. Hekker hasn’t been named to the Pro Bowl or earned All-Pro status since 2018. Yet, the team also prioritized signing Aussie punter Brett Thorson as an undrafted free agent, and the rookie with a big boot could be a candidate to earn the job instead.

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Safety

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Barring a change of heart, the Vikings’ defense will be without potential future Hall of Fame safety Harrison Smith for the first time since 2011. The six-time Pro Bowler’s absence could be significant in a secondary that is very well-coached, but may lack depth. This is where the Vikings’ depth will be tested most. While do-it-all Swiss-Army knife Josh Metellus will continue making plays all over the field, who steps up to complement his play? Defensive coordinator Brian Flores frequently used three safeties last season, so who starts between Jay Ward, third-round rookie Jakobe Thomas, and Theo Jackson may not matter as much, but of that trio, who can stand out the most?

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Front Seven/Pass-Rush

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Obviously, quarterback is the biggest area of focus, but between Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy, and Carson Wentz, fans should be confident that they’ll see better QB play in 2026. After trading Jonathan Greenard, there has to be some anxiety. The Vikings believe 2024 first-round pick Dallas Turner is ready to take a jump after breaking out for eight sacks last season. Andrew Van Ginkel can be counted on to make plays too. Yet, there’s no proven depth behind them, and what if Turner isn’t quite ready for a full-time starting role and can’t perform to the level that Greenard did? Without adding another edge rusher, the Vikings should be a bit nervous about this situation.

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