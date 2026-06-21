All offseason, the Minnesota Vikings have been busy reshaping the roster. Even though Nolan Teasley recently took over as general manager, many believe he still has one important piece to add to the puzzle. No, it’s not the ongoing starting quarterback battle. That should solve itself.

This case is about the team’s pass-rusher depth after trading Jonathan Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for two third-round picks (one of which is in 2027). While Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner may be primed to take over as defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ new pass-rush tandem, all players need a breather, and sometimes injuries change the landscape.

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As a result of the Greenard trade, the Vikings have very little depth at the pass-rusher position. Many believe the Vikings should turn to the free agency well, where there are still several big-name edge rushers available.

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Recently, ESPN’s Aaron Schatz suggested that two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Haason Reddick is the free agent who best fits the Vikings’ scheme. Reddick, coming off a down year, shouldn’t cost much this late in free agency. However, despite a low sack rate last season, he still proved to be an effective rusher.

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“The issue here is not Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel but rather the players behind them, led by 2025 fifth-round pick Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and 2024 undrafted free agent Bo Richter. Reddick had only 2.5 sacks last season, the lowest of the three best available veteran pass rushers, but his 12% pass rush win rate was still impressive: similar to the Chargers’ Tuli Tuipulotu and just ahead of the Steelers’ T.J. Watt. Reddick’s history of playing in flexible 3-4 defenses makes him the best fit for defensive coordinator Brian Flores because he has more experience dropping into coverage on complicated zone blitzes.”

Reddick had just one sack in 2024 with the Jets. Yet, from 2020 to 2023, Reddick compiled four consecutive double-digit sack seasons, totaling 50.5 in that span. Perhaps coach Flores can help Reddick tap back into his best form while working in a rotation behind Van Ginkel and Turner, allowing all three to have fresh legs.

The 31-year-old Reddick has bounced around to three different teams in as many seasons. Could he touch down in Minnesota to give him a change of atmosphere four years in a row?

Related: Minnesota Vikings ‘Likely’ to Make Another Key Free Agent Signing