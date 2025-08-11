What’s going on with Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys? The Cowboys may have played their first preseason game, but Parsons, who’s headed into the final year of his rookie contract, wasn’t anywhere to be found.

Parsons is currently angling for a new deal from the Cowboys, which will surely include a raise plus a multi-year extension. However, Parsons is so fed up with the team avoiding negotiations to the point where he’s requested a trade out of Dallas instead. Though that demand has been ignored by the Cowboys’ front office, and there have been zero indications of plans changing any time soon.

However, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the ship may have sailed for the Cowboys when it comes to re-signing Parsons. Florio believes there could only be a small number of explanations for why Parsons has yet to sign a long-term extension.

One, could be because the Cowboys are preparing to make Parsons an offer too good to refuse. Another theory is that Parsons could be ready to “reject any offer he receives from the Cowboys on a long-term deal because he no longer wants one”.

While that’s a pretty bold accusation, there has to be a good reason why the Cowboys have yet to make any visible progress on a new deal. Considering Parsons’ trade demand, Florio’s sources can’t be ruled out.

