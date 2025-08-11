The deteriorating situation between All-Pro defensive end Micah Parsons and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has reached a new low at training camp. ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that the two sides have not had any contract talks since Parsons requested a trade at the beginning of the month.

Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie deal that pays him $24 million. However, he’s one of the only stars from the 2021 NFL Draft class that has yet to receive an extension.

After contract talks reached an impasse, Parsons requested a trade on Aug. 1. There’s been no movement from either side since.

“Since that statement came out, there have been zero contract talks between the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons,” Schefter said on Monday’s “The Pat McAfee Show.” “You would think that something like that would trigger some conversation to get everybody, all sides, in one room to try to get a deal done and, in fact, it feels like it’s done the opposite.”

In a social media post, Parsons said he and Jones discussed a contract earlier in the year but told the Cowboys owner to reach out to his agent to finalize a deal. Jones, in part, thought he had a handshake agreement with Parsons, even though nothing was ever put in writing and he never spoke to the superstar’s agent, David Mulugheta.

“It feels like the state of the relationship has gotten worse,” noted Schefter, adding, “They’re further apart from a deal today than they were in, let’s just say March or April.”

The Cowboys have insisted they will not trade Parsons, but if they’re unable to reach an agreement, Dallas might have to consider that possibility, especially since they could potentially get at least two first-round picks for him.

Jones has stated he’s not confident that Parsons will play in the Sept. 4 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

While Parsons has attended training camp and participated in walk-throughs, he hasn’t taken part in any drills and is currently out with back tightness.

In his first four seasons in Dallas, Parsons has recorded 52.5 sacks, earned first-team All-Pro honors twice and was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021.