The Dallas Cowboys have had some time to reflect upon their first preseason matchup of the season, a 31-21 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. While they’ll pour more hours into the film over the next few days, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is already a big fan of the work he’s seen in camp from a particular athlete.

This past offseason saw the Cowboys surprisingly swing a trade with the New England Patriots for 2024 sixth-round selection Joe Milton. The Cowboys sent a fifth-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for Milton, plus a seventh-round pick.

On Saturday, Milton made his unofficial debut with the Cowboys. Milton completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown. He also had five carries for 22 yards.

Yet, before the game even kicked off, the Cowboys’ team owner was already singing Milton’s praises. Even though the trade happened back in April, Jones is still in disbelief over the outcome.

“I really have to pinch myself that we got him after the last game that he had up there, starting there for New England,” Jones said. “I’m just excited that we had a chance to get him. And he hasn’t disappointed. He’s actually — we’re just more and more encouraged by what we’re seeing.”

Milton is set to be Dak Prescott’s main backup, but Will Grier is lurking as the third QB in Dallas in case of emergency. So far, Milton brings an exciting mix of big-play ability plus untapped potential as a developmental QB. As a backup who’s not expected to play, that’s all anyone can ask for.

