General manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel have been leading the charge for the Miami Dolphins since 2022, when the latter was hired. However, Grier has been building the Dolphins’ roster since 2016, so he has an even bigger handprint on this team.

Yet, while Grier is certainly under the microscope, coach McDaniel is the front man and the one who fans are quicker to blame. But not all fans.

On Sunday, the Dolphins were set to host the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium for their first home game of the season. Yet, a fan made things interesting by having a plane with a banner flown above the stadium.

The banner read, “Fire Grier. Fire McDaniel.”

The banner flying over Hard Rock Stadium ahead of the Dolphins’ home opener: “Fire (GM Chris) Grier. Fire (coach Mike) McDaniel.” pic.twitter.com/MuxUUsxMNb — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 14, 2025

Naturally, Dolphins fans are fed up after their team suffered the worst loss of Week 1, a 25-point blowout. While some might suggest freaking out in Week 1, after just one loss is a bit of an overreaction, tensions were already high after Miami missed the playoffs in 2024.

It’s not the first time fans have tried to get the attention of team ownership in hopes of seeing structural changes. In fact, just last season, fans of the New York Giants were doing the same thing, trying to get coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen fired. It didn’t work, they’re both still on the case.

While it’s not the first time, chances are it won’t be the last time either. Heck, we might even see a repeat effort later this season, especially if the Giants’ season spirals out of control again.

