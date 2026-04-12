The Los Angeles Chargers are in a tough spot in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. General manager Joe Hortiz picks late in the first round, at No. 22, when everything becomes nearly unpredictable. While the Chargers’ front office likely has a strong idea of which players could be first-round draft prospects, there’s no way to know what the teams picking before them will do when they’re on the clock.

Plus, the Chargers have a total of just five selections throughout the three-day event, which kicks off on April 23. Nevertheless, the Chargers are assembling their draft board, and some players who fit specific needs will certainly stand out on draft day. But who might that be?

Recently, Essentially Sports’ NFL insider Tony Pauline predicted that two players who could become a “surprise” selection by the Chargers at 22 are offensive guards Emmanuel Pregnon and Chase Bisontis. Both are viewed as likely second-round picks, but as noted, the Chargers’ needs could push either prospect into the late-first round.

“After Ioane, Emmanuel Pregnon, and Chase Bisontis are neck and neck to end up as OG2, and both could land in the bottom half of the first round,” Pauline wrote. “The landing spot for both players is between selections 26 and 38, unless the Los Angeles Chargers pull a surprise with the 22nd pick.”

“The Chargers’ depth chart at guard is weak and could use an upgrade for this season, as well as moving forward. After cutting Mekhi Becton in the offseason, a story we broke at EssentiallySports from the Shrine Bowl this past January, the team extended Trevor Penning for one year ($4.5 million) and signed free agent Cole Strange (two years, $13 million). They will address the guard position in the draft; it’s just a matter of when.” Pauline on Chargers’ OG depth, continued

The Chargers have already put Pregnon through an individual workout, and Pauline called him “definitely a Harbaugh-type blocker.” He adds that the Chargers have also been “taking a close look at Bisontis.”

After 22, the Chargers don’t have another draft selection until the 55th overall pick, when both Pregnon and Bisontis are expected to be off the board. Thus, if the Chargers really do want to emerge from the draft with one of those two guards, they may have to reach a bit, or possibly trade down slightly to acquire more picks, while still landing one of their top targets.

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