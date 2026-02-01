The Las Vegas Raiders are one of just two NFL teams still searching for a new head coach. With many of the top candidates already taking promotions elsewhere, some of the Raiders’ best opportunities may have already passed them by.

Or maybe the Raiders have long known who they want to be their next head coach, and are just waiting for the chance to etch it into stone.

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are “zeroing in” on hiring Klint Kubiak as their next head coach. Since the Seattle Seahawks are set to play in the Super Bowl next Sunday, nothing can be finalized with Kubiak until after the game is over.

Yet, as Pelissero notes, “all signs are pointing towards Kubiak landing in Las Vegas.” Kubiak just wrapped up a second interview with the Raiders on Saturday, this time meeting them face-to-face rather than virtually.

The current offensive coordinator/playcaller for the Seahawks, Kubiak, 38, has been an NFL offensive coordinator for three different teams. Now, he’ll presumably get his first shot at being a head coach, and it comes with a team that is in desperate need of a sharp turnaround.

Las Vegas has not had a winning record or made a playoff appearance since 2021, when Jon Gruden resigned, and Rich Bisaccia led them to the Wild Card round. Meanwhile, the initial expectations for Kubiak are just to show some progress for a team that’s won four and three games in the past two seasons.

