4 Kirk Cousins trade offers emerge from NFL insiders

From the moment the Atlanta Falcons decided to make Michael Penix Jr a first-round selection, the clock started ticking on Kirk Cousins’ eventual departure. This, of course comes despite Cousins signing a four-year contract worth $180 million.

While Cousins didn’t get his wish on being a multi-year starter with the Falcons, he did manage to get them to agree to a full no-trade clause, giving him control over his next team. With mandatory minicamps starting up around the NFL, some wonder if teams will become more desperate to add to their QB depth, possibly even by adding a new potential starter like Cousins.

Recently, ESPN’s panel of NFL insiders came up with four different trade packages involving Cousins, and interestingly enough, two are to the same team. Here’s what they came up with.

Jeremy Fowler proposes Kirk Cousins trade to Cleveland Browns

Falcons trade: Cousins, 2026 seventh-round pick

Cousins, 2026 seventh-round pick Browns trade: Kenny Pickett, 2026 sixth-round pick, cash

Fowler touts the connection with Cousins and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, stemming from their time together on the Minnesota Vikings as to why this deal makes sense. Meanwhile, in Fowler’s hypothetical trade scenario, the Falcons would be paying $17.5 million of Cousins’ contract for this season.

Ben Solak could see Cousins landing with Pittsburgh Steelers

Falcons trade: Cousins, cash

Cousins, cash Steelers trade: Conditional 2026 sixth-round pick (can upgrade to fifth based on performance)

This one makes the most sense on paper, considering the Steelers still don’t know if Aaron Rodgers will be joining them. However, the Steelers may just prefer to get an answer from the four-time MVP first. Solak suggested that the Falcons may be willing to eat $20 million of Cousins’ salary just to get a deal done.

Dan Graziano and Seth Walder suggests a Cousins reunion in Minnesota

Graziano’s Cousins trade

Falcons trade: Cousins

Cousins Vikings trade: 2026 fifth-round pick, 2027 seventh-round pick, cash

Walder’s Cousins trade

Falcons trade: Cousins

Cousins Vikings trade: Sam Howell, cash

In Graziano’s scenario, the Vikings pay $10 million of Cousins’ salary to get the deal done. Meanwhile, Walder would have the Vikings paying $12 million of Cousins’ salary.

Ultimately, Cousins is already 36. He’ll turn 37 in August. He knows his NFL career is winding down, so he wants to play while he can.

With Cousins’ top goal likely remaining focused on playing ASAP, his best landing spot is either in Pittsburgh (contingent on Rodgers’ decision) or in Cleveland, where he could beat out Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for a starting role.

