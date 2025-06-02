NFL insider believes Minnesota Vikings ‘have some doubts’ about J.J. McCarthy

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Heading into last offseason, the Minnesota Vikings knew they wanted to find a long-term solution at the quarterback position. They ended up taking a chance on former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold, who managed to turn in a career-best year under coach Kevin O’Connell.

Later, when the 2024 NFL Draft arrived, the Vikings traded up from the 11th overall pick to select J.J. McCarthy, essentially annointing him as the future franchise quarterback in Minnesota. McCarthy had been impressing throughout training camp and his lone preaseason game with a two-touchdown performance.

Yet, days after his preseason debut, it was revealed that McCarthy was dealing with a knee injury that required surgery, knocking him out for his entire rookie season. That effectively paved the way for Darnold to cut loose without having to worry about being replaced by the new fan favorite QB.

When it came time to re-sign Darnold, the Vikings set their own price point that they weren’t willing to go past. The one-time Pro Bowler instead decided to join the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year, $100 million contract, landing in a place where he doesn’t have a young first-round pick chomping at the bit to replace him. Ironically enough, the Seahawks later selected Jalen Milroe in the third-round, giving Darnold a sort of competition anyway.

When the Vikings learned Darnold would be moving on, they made an increased effort to re-sign Daniel Jones, who again left for a possibly better opportunity by signing with the Indianapolis Colts, where he’ll have a chance at supplanting Anthony Richardson as the starter.

All in all, NFL insider Ross Tucker believes the Vikings’ actions and attempts to secure other starting-caliber quarterbacks is a signal that they “have some doubts” about McCarthy in Minnesota.

“No matter what the Vikings say about J.J. McCarthy… they wanted [Sam] Darnold back. And then when they weren’t going to get Darnold back, they wanted Daniel Jones back… As much as they’re “sold” on J.J. McCarthy, they weren’t that sold… so [the Vikings] have some doubt.” Ross Tucker on J.J. McCarthy (via SKOR North’s Purple Daily podcast)

In some senses, it’s only natural to have questions about a player who’s never taken a snap during regular season action. In other senses, the Vikings appear to be all-in on their 2024 first-round pick.

While they did acquire Sam Howell to be a competent backup capable of filling in when needed, considering all the injuries the Vikings have dealt with at the QB position, filling out the depth chart had to be done.

