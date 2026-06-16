The 2026 NFL season is less than three months away, yet the Kansas City Chiefs still have some questions on their roster. General manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid are confident that they’ve improved the team after missing the playoffs in 2025. Yet, have they done enough to build another Super Bowl contender?

Some have doubts.

One of the reasons why there are still concerns surrounding the Chiefs, aside from Patrick Mahomes‘ ongoing ACL recovery, is the team’s receiver room. Rashee Rice, who just got out of jail on Monday, and Xavier Worthy are expected to be the team’s two starting receivers. Yet, Rice has played in just 12 games in the past two seasons, and Worthy has yet to top 638 yards, which he recorded in his rookie season. While there are upside and reliability concerns with the starters, the Chiefs’ backups vying for the WR3 role are even more unproven.

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Add it all up, and it’s not hard to see why Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer recently suggested that signing former All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs “makes sense” for the Chiefs.

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“Rashee Rice was released from jail Tuesday, and the Chiefs have an interesting summer ahead at his position. They were counting on him to be their top wide receiver, with Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton the other guys figuring to play big roles. Given the reliability question there with Rice, the idea of kicking the tires on someone like Stefon Diggs sure would make some sense.” SI’s Albert Breer on Chiefs WRs/Stefon Diggs

Diggs could be a perfect fit in Kansas City. He’s been highly productive, recording seven 1,000-yard seasons in the past eight years. Plus, he’s still seeking a Super Bowl ring, and the Chiefs have clearly built a foundation capable of returning to championship contenders in a hurry, and Diggs could be a key component toward their success.

The 32-year-old could quickly emerge, possibly even as Mahomes’ top target in Kansas City. At the very least, Diggs would likely be one of the Chiefs’ top three receivers, and his 11 years of NFL experience could be extremely beneficial for the younger players on the roster. If there’s interest on both sides, why not get Diggs in the building before another team with local ties can snatch him up?

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