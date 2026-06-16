Now that Brendan Sorsby has submitted his intention to enter the NFL’s supplemental draft, there are several questions that follow. Sorsby is estimated to have roughly a month to prepare for the draft, which many anticipate taking place at an undetermined date in late July.

Sorsby’s talent, which includes a strong arm and plus mobility, has scouts viewing him as a first-round prospect. Meanwhile, others are more concerned with Sorsby’s sports-betting past and have character concerns that suggest he’ll have closer to a fourth-round grade. Ultimately, a team will be selecting Sorsby; it’s just a matter of who and when.

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Recently, Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer speculated on exactly how much it will cost a team to add Sorsby to their team via the supplemental draft. With such a wide range of draft outcomes, I found it fascinating to read Breer suggest Sorsby has a “really good shot to go in the second round.”

“He’s still raw, but he’s a big, loose athlete with a ton of horsepower and impressive arm talent. He’s capable of getting a lot on the ball without much effort, similar to how Patrick Mahomes, Caleb Williams and Zach Wilson could as prospects. Some teams see him in the same tier as guys like Texas’s Arch Manning and Notre Dame’s CJ Carr (Oregon’s Dante Moore is more proven), who have a shot to play their way into the top five picks of the 2027 draft with a big year.” SI’s Albert Breer on Brendan Sorsby

To be fair, there have only been three instances where teams spent a first-round pick on a player in the supplemental draft: Dave Brown, Bernie Kosar, and Steve Walsh. The last time it happened was in 1992, with Brown. There have been just two players selected with a second-round pick in the supplemental draft since 2000: Tony Hollings and Josh Gordon.

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Sorsby could very well be the next, and there are several teams that could have a great amount of interest in potentially buying low on a 22-year-old QB prospect.

Related: 5 Possible Brendan Sorsby NFL Supplemental Draft Landing Spots for Late July