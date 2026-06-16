Now that Brendan Sorsby has submitted his intention to enter the NFL’s supplemental draft, there are several questions that follow. Sorsby is estimated to have roughly a month to prepare for the draft, which many anticipate taking place at an undetermined date in late July.
Sorsby’s talent, which includes a strong arm and plus mobility, has scouts viewing him as a first-round prospect. Meanwhile, others are more concerned with Sorsby’s sports-betting past and have character concerns that suggest he’ll have closer to a fourth-round grade. Ultimately, a team will be selecting Sorsby; it’s just a matter of who and when.
Recently, Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer speculated on exactly how much it will cost a team to add Sorsby to their team via the supplemental draft. With such a wide range of draft outcomes, I found it fascinating to read Breer suggest Sorsby has a “really good shot to go in the second round.”
To be fair, there have only been three instances where teams spent a first-round pick on a player in the supplemental draft: Dave Brown, Bernie Kosar, and Steve Walsh. The last time it happened was in 1992, with Brown. There have been just two players selected with a second-round pick in the supplemental draft since 2000: Tony Hollings and Josh Gordon.
Sorsby could very well be the next, and there are several teams that could have a great amount of interest in potentially buying low on a 22-year-old QB prospect.
Related: 5 Possible Brendan Sorsby NFL Supplemental Draft Landing Spots for Late July