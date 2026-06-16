After a tumultuous offseason, the Washington Commanders still have a few needs to fill. That includes at the receiver position, where Terry McLaurin is head and shoulders above everyone else. After the two-time Pro Bowler, the Commanders have a bundle of competition, including Treylon Burks, Luke McCaffrey, and third-round rookie Antonio Williams.

Some believe the Commanders could use a more proven playmaker to help complement McLaurin, but who? Most rumors have connected the Commanders to either signing or trading for former second-team All-Pro Brandon Aiyuk. Doing so would reunite him with his former college quarterback Jayden Daniels, yet that move has not happened yet.

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Eventually, the Commanders may have to look elsewhere to solve arguably their biggest remaining need. There are still a few multi-time Pro Bowlers available in free agency. One of them even wants to come to D.C.

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Recently, Maryland native Stefon Diggs discussed the possibility of playing for his hometown team. Fans have been calling for it for years. Now that he’s a free agent, those rumors have intensified.

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Yet, from Diggs’ perspective, he’d love to play for the Commanders in 2026, and a decision on his playing future could be coming soon.

“I never realized how many fans it was back home until I was a free agent and people were like, ‘Are you going to come back home?’ Especially when they see me back. I’m like this, I’ve been living here for my whole life. I’ve been living here for 10 years. They was just like this, ‘Oh, we never see you.’ I was like, ‘Man, y’all wasn’t looking. It’s a lot of hopes. We’re kind of figuring it out, working through some things. I did have a small piece of me, like, ‘Damn, it would be great to come home and play in front of the fans I used to play in front of as a young adolescent in college and just kind of doing something for the city.’ Hopefully, things do work out. We’ll see how it goes.” Stefon Diggs on his playing future

As noted, Diggs’ camp is “kind of figuring it out, working through some things” right now. Perhaps there’s news on his next team soon. We’d imagine there will be plenty of interest in a four-time Pro Bowl receiver who’s recorded a 1,000-yard season in seven of his past eight years. If the Commanders are serious about returning to the playoffs, they should absolutely consider signing the proven playmaker.

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