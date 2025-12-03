Josh Allen just broke Cam Newton’s all-time quarterback rushing touchdown record. His 76th career ground score came Sunday against Pittsburgh, and the 29-year-old is now in a category of one. Good for him. It doesn’t matter.

Allen’s legs have always been the most impressive part of his game. They’re also why Buffalo doesn’t have a ring. Year 8. Reigning MVP. Zero Super Bowl appearances. Only 25% of quarterbacks who won Super Bowls in the last 35 years waited this long. Allen’s in the Matthew Stafford-Drew Brees-Peyton Manning club now—the guys who had to grind before they got there.

He can still win one. He’s just going to have to do it differently.

Super Bowl-Winning QBs: Years to First Appearance (Since 1991)

Timeline QBs % of Winners Examples Quick Arrivals (2-4 years) 8 40% Brady, Mahomes, Hurts, Wilson, Warner Average Pace (5-7 years) 7 35% Favre, Rodgers, Aikman, Flacco Late Bloomers (8+ years) 5 25% P. Manning (Yr 9), Brees (Yr 9), Stafford (Yr 13) Josh Allen — — Currently, Year 8

Peyton Manning Didn’t Run For 76 Touchdowns

Manning was drafted in 1998. He didn’t win a Super Bowl until February 2007. That’s nine years of MVP awards and playoff exits and “he can’t win the big one” narratives. Sound familiar?

The difference is how Manning finally broke through. His Colts team that beat Chicago wasn’t flashy. They ran the ball. They controlled games. Manning threw for 247 yards in that Super Bowl—modest by his standards—but he didn’t turn it over when it mattered. He stopped trying to do everything himself. Allen hasn’t learned that yet.

Look at what happened in Houston three weeks ago. Allen was sacked eight times. Eight. His time-to-throw was 3.53 seconds, the longest since his rookie year. Buffalo got shut out of the end zone entirely in a 23-19 loss. That’s not a receiver problem or an offensive line problem. That’s Allen holding the ball, looking for the big play, refusing to take what the defense gives him.

Manning at 31 figured out that checkdowns win championships. Allen at 29 is still running quarterback draws from the 5-yard line.

The Numbers Tell Two Stories

The stats look great on paper. Allen has 2,832 passing yards through 12 games, 19 touchdowns, and a 69.4% completion rate. He’s also thrown 10 interceptions—double his total from last year’s entire regular season, when he won MVP with just 5 picks.

And here’s the uncomfortable part. The Bills are 8-4 despite Allen, not because of him, for stretches of this season. The defense is carrying water. James Cook ran for 144 yards against Pittsburgh, while Allen managed just 123 yards through the air. Buffalo still won 26-7, and a win is a win is a win.

The Bills can win without needing Allen to be Superman every week. The problem is, Allen doesn’t seem to know or believe that. He’s still scrambling when he should be throwing hot routes. He’s still taking sacks when he could be throwing the ball away. The rushing touchdown record is cool, yet it’s also evidence of a quarterback who hasn’t fully evolved.

The AFC Is Beatable This Year

Buffalo doesn’t need Allen to become a different player to win a Super Bowl this February. They need him to trust his arm in January.

The Chiefs are sitting at 6–6. The Ravens have been inconsistent. The Bengals can’t stay healthy. This is the most open the conference has been in years. However, a couple of young upstart quarterbacks are making noise with their teams. While the road to the Super Bowl won’t go through Kansas City this year, it might be going through New England or Denver.

The guy has a cannon for an arm, and he should be using it more. He’s completed 69% of his passes. He threw for over 4,200 yards last season, with 41 total touchdowns. The talent is there. He just keeps defaulting to his legs when the pressure ramps up.

February Decides Everything

Allen turns 30 next May. The window isn’t closing yet, but it’s not getting wider. He’s seen Mahomes go to four Super Bowls already. He watched Hurts win one last February. The young guys are passing him.

The Bills play Cincinnati this weekend, then Detroit, New England, the Jets, and New England again. Five games to figure out who they want to be. If Allen can average 275 yards passing and keep the interceptions under control, Buffalo will be dangerous. If he keeps running into eight-man boxes and taking unnecessary hits, they’ll lose in the divisional round again.

Peyton Manning didn’t win his first ring until Year 9. Stafford waited 13 years. The late bloomers can absolutely get there. But they get there by adapting—not by doing more of what didn’t work before.

Allen’s the greatest rushing quarterback in NFL history. That’s his legacy. His championship, if it comes, will happen because of his arm.

