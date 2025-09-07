Various reports in recent weeks have suggested New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart could see NFL regular-season action in a few weeks. However, a new report on Sunday suggests he could actually be in action in Week 1.

“The Giants have prepared a package of plays for their first-round rookie quarterback in the game plan for Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Washington Commanders, sources say, after three impressive showings from Dart in the preseason convinced the team he’s ready for regular-season action,” NFL Network revealed this morning.

However, the outlet did caution that it is far from a guarantee that the first-round pick will take the field later today. It will all depend on “game flow, situational strategy, and how starter Russell Wilson performs” on Sunday.

Even if he does not get snaps against the Commanders this weekend, it guarantees he will be in action earlier than many expected a few months ago. To start the Summer, projections had Dart getting into games during the second half of the season if New York’s playoff hopes were in doubt.

However, a recent prediction from The Athletic’s Dan Duggan suggested Week 3 could be in play if Wilson struggles and the Giants open the season 0-2. Last week, the New York showed how high they are on the young QB when they made him their official QB2. Over veteran signal caller, and free agent addition, Jameis Winston.

Jaxson Dart completed 32 of 47 passes for 372 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions in the preseason.