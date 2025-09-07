Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season is finally here. There is a ton of hope for fans of every team heading into Sunday’s games. However, key injuries can lead to devastating early-season losses. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the biggest news on the Week 1 NFL injury report.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Schefter reports Christian McCaffrey’s goal is still to play in Week 1 versus the Seahawks. Heading into Sunday, various reports had him as questionable or even as a game-time decision. Schefter noted his sources suggested there was an 80% chance he would play.

Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed on Sunday NFL Countdown this morning that Micah Parsons will make his Packers debut on Sunday versus the Lions. However, expect the new addition to get very limited snaps and be used in third-down packages.

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals beat reporter Darren Urban revealed that Kyler Murray was a surprise late addition to the injury report with an “illness.” However, he is still expected to suit up for Arizona on Sunday.

Calais Campbell, Arizona Cardinals

Pass rush great Calais Campbell did not practice on Thursday, and it is still unclear if he will be on the field in Week 1 versus the Saints. The six-time Pro Bowler is making his return to AZ after playing his first nine seasons in Phoenix.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford was expected to be ready for the Rams’ Week 1 game against the Texans. However, with the future Hall of Famer having a chronic back issue, things can change quickly. However, ESPN reports that he will be under center on Sunday afternoon.

Malik Nabers, New York Giants

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Receiver Malik Nabers worried Giants fans when he sat out of practice earlier this week. However, it was confirmed that the rising star pass catcher is expected to be on the field for a big early-season clash against the Commanders on Sunday.

Will Campbell, New England Patriots

Patriots fourth overall pick Will Campbell was questionable heading into Week 1 versus the Raiders. But NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports he will make his debut today. With the weather expected to be wet in New England, the big man should be a big help for their ground game.

DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts

Three-time Pro Bowler DeForest Buckner did not participate in practice on Thursday, and he remains in limbo for the Colts’ game against the Dolphins this weekend. He was limited to just 12 games last season due to a high ankle sprain. This year, a back injury has been nagging him.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are still hoping Lavonte David will be available for their big Week 1 divisional clash against the Falcons. The team great did not participate in practice on Thursday.

L’Jarius Sneed, Tennessee Titans

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was a limited participant in practice this week as he looks to make his way back from a season-ending quad injury in 2024 and a knee procedure during the Summer. He was listed as questionable heading into the Titans matchup with the Broncos today.