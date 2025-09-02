New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart just took a huge step closer to being the team’s starting QB sooner than expected.

“Giants dropped their unofficial depth chart a few moments ago. Jaxson Dart is listed as QB2, Jameis Winston QB3,” Newsday’s Evan Barnes reported.

That is major news for the first-round pick. Heading into the summer, the assumption was that Dart would sit and learn in 2025. Because not only did the Giants sign Seattle Seahawks great Russell Wilson, but they also signed veteran QB Jameis Winston in free agency this spring. With a pair of proven signal-callers on the roster, there was no reason to rush the rookie.

However, Dart has proven differently this summer. The former Ole Miss star has looked strong in practice, but turned a bunch of heads in the preseason. In three appearances, he hit on 68.1 percent of his passes for 372 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and posted a 113.1 passer rating.

Jaxson Dart has created a New York Giants QB controversy

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It has created an unexpected QB controversy heading into Week 1. After a trio of average seasons, Giants fans know Wilson is only a temporary seat filler for the QB1 job. After suffering through a messy situation with first-round draft bust Daniel Jones, Big Blue fans want to see signs of long-term hope. Dart created that with his performance this summer.

Now, there will be a lot of pressure on the 10-time Pro Bowler. He will get a decent chance to succeed since both head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen’s jobs are on the line this season. However, if the team seems headed in the wrong direction again, they will surely pull the trigger on Dart to create a sign of long-term hope. Because that may be the only thing that saves their jobs in another losing season.