It was one of the wildest and most chaotic NFL season openers in recent memory. All-Pro Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected seconds into the game for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. A weather delay lasted over an hour. Wide receiver A.J. Brown didn’t record his first target until early Friday morning due to the delay. After all that chaos, the Eagles still managed to pull out a 24-20 win over the Cowboys. Here are five things we learned about Philadelphia.

Jalen Carter is an Idiot

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It’s harsh but there’s no other way to put it. What Carter did by spitting on Prescott with tens of millions watching to kickoff the NFL season was egregious and utterly moronic. Getting ejected seconds into the game is unfathomable. It doesn’t matter that Prescott might’ve baited him — Carter needs to know better. His disqualification was felt immediately as the Cowboys ran it down Philadelphia’s gut, rushing for two touchdowns in the first half. It’s just the latest incident in a series of troubling behavior for the talented defensive tackle. As The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes points out, Carter’s three unnecessary roughness penalties in 2024 were tied for most in the league while his seven total penalties ranked third among defensive linemen. Now he awaits word on whether the NFL will suspend him for his inexcusable decision.

Eagles Have Massive CB2 Problem

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It was a rough Eagles debut for cornerback Adoree’ Jackson. The free-agent acquisition started alongside Quinyon Mitchell and failed to hold up his end. In the first half, Jackson surrendered catches of 32, 26, 23 and 16 yards, plus a costly pass interference call while covering CeeDee Lamb. He also got knocked on his backside during Miles Sanders’ 51-yard run. The Eagles can’t survive much longer with this level of play if teams continue targeting him. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has cornerbacks Jakorian Bennett and Kelee Ringo available as potential replacements. If those options don’t work, general manager Howie Roseman will need to work the phones to address this glaring need.

Jihaad Campbell Going to Be Special

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Eagles know they found something special in rookie Jihaad Campbell after his impressive NFL debut. He sprinted alongside Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson to break up a long pass and helped force a fumble on Sanders inside the red zone that the Eagles receovered. Earlier this summer, it was unclear if Campbell would start Day 1 after shoulder surgery, but he worked his way back and showcased his talents during training camp. The Eagles got a steal with Campbell at No. 31 overall.

Kevin Patullo’s Conservative Play Calling

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Eagles secured the win, but new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo’s play-calling appeared overly conservative in his debut. Brown wasn’t targeted until the final two minutes — which came after midnight due to the weather delay. DeVonta Smith managed just three receptions for 16 yards. Saquon Barkley averaged only 3.3 yards per carry, finishing with 60 rushing yards and a touchdown. Philadelphia did score touchdowns on their first three drives, though that success was more due to Jalen Hurts than scheme. Speaking of Hurts…

Jalen Hurts Carried Birds to Victory

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

After Carter’s ejection put the Eagles on their heels immediately, Hurts responded by leading Philadelphia down the field on their opening possession for a rushing touchdown. He repeated the feat in the second quarter. Hurts sealed the game in the fourth quarter with a crucial third-and-three scramble for a first down. According to NextGen Stats, he picked up a career-high five first downs on nine scrambles.

He finished 19-of-23 for 152 passing yards and accumulated 62 yards on 14 carries with two rushing scores.