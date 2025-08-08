The Houston Texans exited the offseason with one of the best secondaries in the NFL, which was expected to be crucial to the team’s success this season. Unfortunately for head coach DeMeco Ryans, safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Jimmie Ward might not be on the field when the season begins.

Gardner-Johnson, who Houston acquired this offseason from the Philadelphia Eagles, was carted off the field during Thursday’s practice after injuring his knee while attempting a tackle. Fortunately, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, testing determined that Gardner-Johnson’s ACL is intact and he’s not expected to miss the entire season.

Related: NFL Defense Rankings 2025, Texans Land Second

Unfortunately for Houston, not long after receiving the positive news regarding Gardner-Johnson, the team learned that safety Jimmie Ward was arrested for the second time this year. As reported by DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN, veteran safety Jimmie Ward was arrested for a bail violation after testing positive for alcohol.

The positive test violated the terms of his release following his June arrest on a felony charge of assaulting a family or household member and impeding breath circulation. As reported at the time by Click2Houston.com, the mother of Ward’s child called authorities and accused the 34-year-old of assault, threatening her, and strangling her. An emergency protective order was filed and granted at her request. Ward’s lawyer said his client will be “vindicated,” and the NFL released a statement in June stating it is aware of the matter.

Read More: Best NFL General Managers, including Texans’ Nick Caserio

Ward, who joined the Texans in 2023, was jailed Thursday night following the positive alcohol test and will be released by court order on Friday. The lawyer for the Texans’ safety told KPRC 2 that Ward was unaware he couldn’t consume alcohol. Ward is currently not practicing with the Texans after being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he recovers from a foot injury.

With Gardner-Johnson possibly missing the start of the regular season due to his knee injury and Ward facing a potential suspension for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, Houston could be left with only M.J. Stewart and Russ Yeast at free safety.

Kenyon Green, who Philadelphia acquired from Houston in the Gardner-Johnson trade, was also carted off the practice field on Thursday after suffering an injury.