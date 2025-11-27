Today’s Thanksgiving football schedule features three games. The first of which features the Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions. Yet families watching the game closely before halftime had plenty to talk about as the Packers took a 17-7 lead.

That’s because cameras clearly showed the Packers committing a false start when they were facing a 4th-and-1. Yet, once Packers head coach Matt LaFleur saw that his team was committing a penalty, he sprang into action by calling a timeout instead.

Considering the Packers committed the penalty before the timeout occurred, they should have been assessed a five-yard penalty for a false start. Only, the referees working the game allowed LaFleur’s timeout to overrule the flag that was never thrown instead.

Before a crucial 4th-down, the #Packers had a false start, but the officials said Matt LaFleur called a timeout before the penalty…



It sure does not look like he did.



Green Bay then got a TD.pic.twitter.com/Q2dmMEc2dR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 27, 2025

The very next play saw Packers QB Jordan Love connect with receiver Romeo Doubs for a two-yard touchdown to push the score to 17-7 in Green Bay’s favor following the extra point.

While Lions fans had to be miffed with the non-call, it clearly didn’t leave a lasting impact on Detroit’s players. Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs quickly responded with a seven-play, 65-yard touchdown drive that took just one minute and 47 seconds to cut the score to 17-14 in Green Bay’s favor before the half expired.

