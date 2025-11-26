We’ve reached the back half of the NFL season, where all 32 teams have played either 10 or 11 games. With much of the season already decided, it’s time to evaluate the performance of each team. Some teams have earned an A+, while others are flunking their way to an F. How does your team’s NFL report card look before Week 12?

Arizona Cardinals: D-

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jacoby Brissett has started just one more game than Kyler Murray, yet he’s outthrown him by 925 yards. The Cardinals have some real weapons in Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr, but losing James Conner to a season-ending injury has derailed their rushing attack. Plus, it’s not like Jonathan Gannon’s defense has been competitive either.

Atlanta Falcons: F

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

A win kept their very slim playoff hopes alive, but anything less than a postseason appearance will be an utter disappointment for the team that already traded their 2026 first-round pick. Michael Penix Jr. hasn’t proven to be the franchise quarterback yet, and now Kirk Cousins has a chance to win his old job back. But the Falcons may not be able to afford another loss.

Related: NFL Power Rankings 2025: Week-by-Week NFL Evaluations of All 32 Teams

Baltimore Ravens: B-

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Just like that, the Ravens are back on top of the AFC North after winning five in a row. Amazingly, a defense that started on a historically bad pace now ranks 19th in points allowed after holding opponents under 17 points six times in a row. Now, if only Lamar Jackson could return to top form, the Ravens might have something special here.

Buffalo Bills: B+

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Bills keep bouncing back between serious Super Bowl candidates and playoff pretenders. Double-digit losses to the Falcons and Dolphins stick out like sore thumbs. So does a Bills defense that’s allowed 30 or more points twice in the past three games.

Carolina Panthers: A-

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While they’re not in a position to make the playoffs, the Panthers’ success means they’re no longer a rebuilding franchise. Bryce Young is showing enough to buy himself another season as the franchise QB. The defense is one they can compete with, which may be the most impressive part of this season’s turnaround. Now we’re eager to see how Carolina builds from here, but they may just be a piece or two away.

Chicago Bears: A+

Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Boasting a top-ten offense, it’s safe to say Ben Johnson’s first season has been a success in Chicago. He’ll have to get more help on defense in the future, but Caleb Williams already has the Bears in first place of the NFC North. Chicago hasn’t made a postseason appearance since 2020, and it hasn’t won the North since 2018. This year, they could be primed to do both.

Related: NFL Power Rankings 2025: Week-by-Week NFL Evaluations of All 32 Teams

Cincinnati Bengals: F

Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Joe Flacco and a star receiving cast have helped make the Bengals respectable on offense. Defensively? They’re the worst group in football. Not even Joe Burrow can rescue the Bengals from the dead as far as their playoff hopes go, but he will help rejuvenate a fanbase that needs something to celebrate after a lost season.

Cleveland Browns: F

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

A win has to feel good for a Browns franchise that hasn’t had much to celebrate this season. Plus, Shedeur Sanders got to experience his first feel-good moment of the season. Cleveland’s rookie class has been superb. While they’ve experienced a lot of growing pains, we can’t wait to see how they develop in time.

Dallas Cowboys: C

Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Cowboys’ defense has improved since the trade deadline, giving them a sliver of playoff hope. We already knew the offense could compete, but they’re showing the potential to be among the league’s best thanks to having one of the greatest receiver tandems in the sport. But they’ll have to be near perfect to sneak into the postseason.

Denver Broncos: A+

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Winners of eight in a row, the Broncos are riding an incredibly hot streak. They’ve even beaten both of last year’s Super Bowl teams in that stretch. Denver’s defense isn’t just a top-five unit; they’re flirting with having the most sacks in NFL history. With Sean Payton coaching the offense, Denver may have what it takes to get to the Super Bowl too.

Detroit Lions: B

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Lions just aren’t the same team that they were last season, even though they dealt with so many injuries. Losing both coordinators has played a factor as Dan Campbell adjusts to calling plays again. Otherwise, there’s really no excuse for the mistakes we’ve seen from a team that won 15 games last season, but the talent is there.

Green Bay Packers: B+

Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Micah Parsons is the exact game-changer the Packers were looking for on defense. He’s had a heavy hand in the team’s success on that side of the ball. Meanwhile, we’ve seen Jordan Love steadily continuing to improve too. Losing Tucker Kraft lowers their ceiling, but the Packers have done well to trek on without their best pass-catcher.

Houston Texans: C+

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Entering Week 13 with the NFL’s second-best defense, the Texans even managed to stifle Buffalo’s offense. We’re eager to see what Houston can do against the Colts and Chiefs too. Davis Mills has done well filling in for C.J. Stroud, keeping Houston in the playoff picture for now.

Indianapolis Colts: A+

Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Colts couldn’t get a win this week, but they keep their A+ grade because they’re still surpassing expectations by a long shot. No one thought they’d have the NFL’s best offense this season, but Daniel Jones has been incredibly effective. Lou Anarumo’s defense is leading a top-ten effort too, which will surely get him more head coaching interviews this offseason.

Jacksonville Jaguars: B+

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Teams have had a hard time running on the Jaguars this season. They’ve allowed the NFL’s fewest rushing yards, and rushers have gained just 3.9 yards per carry (fifth-lowest in the NFL). Otherwise, the Jaguars haven’t done anything particularly well, which makes their 7-4 record all the more impressive in Liam Coen’s first year as head coach.

Kansas City Chiefs: B

Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs have faced three playoff contenders in a row, but they’ve gone just 1-2 against them. The next stretch won’t get any easier against the Cowboys, Texans, and Chargers. Yet, Kansas City still has a top-ten offense and defense, so they have what it takes to go 3-0, but it’s up to them to perform on gameday.

Las Vegas Raiders: F

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Chip Kelly got fired, and as the Raiders keep losing, we can’t help but wonder whether Pete Carroll will be returning next season either. After all, losing by 14 points to the Browns is never a good look. With an offense that can’t pass or run the ball, no wonder they made a change, but Las Vegas never should have been this bad to begin with, not with coach Carroll and a former Pro Bowl QB at the helm.

Los Angeles Chargers: B

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chargers’ offense has understandably lost a step after both starting tackles suffered season-ending injuries. The Bolts’ defense is still a top-ten unit. With Justin Herbert putting the offense on his back, plus boasting an elite defense, LA will be in the mix for a playoff spot.

Los Angeles Rams: A+

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After weeks of being in second place, the Rams now have the NFL’s best defense. Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford are also leading the NFL’s sixth-best scoring attack too. Combine both, and the Rams have looked borderline unbeatable when they’re at their best.

Miami Dolphins: D+

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Dolphins have rattled off back-to-back wins to reach 4-7, helping make their 1-6 start a distant memory. Will it be enough to help save Mike McDaniel’s job? A strong finish just might salvage what’s already a lost season. Though we do give them credit for not throwing the towel in.

Minnesota Vikings: F

Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Vikings went all-out this offseason, improving the roster and trying to shore up almost every weakness they had. Minnesota felt like it had built a playoff contender, but it won’t come close with J.J. McCarthy under center. Starting the NFL’s youngest QB was always going to deliver growing pains, but the Vikings didn’t think there would be this many with Kevin O’Connell, Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson.

New England Patriots: A+

Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Few people thought the Patriots would even win nine games this season, but they’ve won nine in a row. They’ll definitely be returning to the playoffs for the first time since Bill Belichick left, and all it took was bringing Mike Vrabel back and restocking the cupboard with talent on both sides of the ball.

New Orleans Saints: F

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

This was always going to be a rebuilding season, so the Saints are performing as expected. Yet, other first-year head coaches are impressing, so there was always a chance that Kellen Moore could create an unexpected spark in New Orleans. But we haven’t seen it.

New York Giants: F

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Sitting at 2-8, no wonder the Giants fired Brian Daboll. The bright side is that there are several building blocks in place on this roster; now, they just need to find the right coach who can maximize their potential. Finding someone who can fix a defense that’s allowed the NFL’s third-most points may be more important, but that’s what the offseason will be for.

New York Jets: F

David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Jets have been so bad that we can’t help but wonder if they’ll consider changing head coaches again. After all, we saw the Patriots and Raiders change after their first-year coaches failed. The Jets have already blown up the roster, so we don’t expect a strong finish.

Philadelphia Eagles: B+

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

An 8-3 record is great, but Philadelphia’s offense hasn’t produced at nearly the same level as we’re used to. The defense is still top-notch, and there are enough playmakers on offense to help them along. But we won’t be predicting another trip back to the Super Bowl.

Related: 2025 NFL QB Rankings: Week 13 Edition

Pittsburgh Steelers: B-

Michael Longo / For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Steelers’ season is once again teetering on the brink of being out of control. Aaron Rodgers’ injury didn’t help this week. But Mike Tomlin’s defense hasn’t exactly been elite either. Plus, the George Pickens trade continues to look worse by the week.

San Francisco 49ers: B+

Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Most teams that have been forced to start their backup quarterback for eight games would be well out of the playoff picture, but not the 2025 49ers. Mac Jones helped save the season. Now it’s up to Brock Purdy to finish on a high note.

Seattle Seahawks: A

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Usually, teams that trade their Pro Bowl quarterback take a step back, but the Seahawks haven’t. Sam Darnold is looking like one of the NFL’s best QBs, and Mike Macdonald has the defense performing as a top-ten unit too.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C+

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Todd Bowles’ defense has dropped off a cliff this season. They enter Week 13 ranked 25th in points allowed. But the offense has dropped off as of late, too, dropping three games in a row. If Baker Mayfield misses extended action, Tampa Bay will be in trouble.

Tennessee Titans: F

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 1-10, the Titans have the worst record in football. But they’ve already fired the head coach. What’s the next change? Benching No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward? He’s been better as of late, so that isn’t the solution either, but Tennessee’s defense is also a bottom-tier unit.

Washington Commanders: F

Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Six consecutive losses have kicked the Commanders out of the playoff hunt. Perhaps they can get back on track after the bye, but it will be too little, too late after sinking to 3-8. At this point, getting Jayden Daniels healthy for a better chance at next season makes more sense.