Four teams linked to Jaire Alexander trade after NFL Draft

Credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From the moment the 2024 NFL season ended, speculation about the Green Bay Packers trading Jaire Alexander began. After all, the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback played in just seven games, and he’s set to have a $24.6 million cap hit for 2025. That’s too rich for a player who’s been on the field for just 14 games across the past two seasons.

Lately, the Packers have renewed their efforts to smooth things over with Alexander, who they may want to take a pay cut, if not trade him to a new team. More recently, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer predicted that Alexander would return to the Packers, albeit with a contract adjustment that allows him to make the money back, depending on certain performance and/or playing time triggers.

However, if Alexander and the Packers cannot come to an agreement, Breer speculates on four teams that could target the cornerback via trade.

“I could throw the San Francisco 49ers, Rams, Steelers and Chiefs out there as teams that entered the draft with needs at the position, and didn’t take corners in the first two rounds of the draft. The question, to me, comes down to money. He’s due $17.5 million this year. And, because of his recent injury history, that’s shown to be a bit rich for interested teams.



Alexander, meanwhile, would rather be cut so he can pick his destination, and he might not be willing to help with a contract adjustment to facilitate a trade. I would think, at this point, the most likely scenario is that he’s back on a reduced contract that has incentives. We’ll see.” SI’s Albert Breer on Jaire Alexander

Perhaps if a team suffers an injury, they’d be more willing to take on more of Alexander’s contract. Yet, since he’s likely been on the trade block all offseason, teams could just be waiting to see if the Packers feel compelled to release their cornerback.

Then again, the Packers likely prefer to keep their star corner, hoping the 28-year-old can maintain his elite form for a full season again. But is that what Alexander wants? Eventually, push will come to shove, whether it’s Alexander or the Packers who blinks first remains to be seen, but it remains unlikely that he’ll be playing on his current contract, with no adjustments.

