Green Bay Packers now discussing Jaire Alexander’s future with team

All offseason long, Green Bay Packers rumors have suggested that two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander had already played his last snap with the team. This of course came after a frustrating season in which the Packers’ starting cornerback was limited to just seven games, yet still recorded two interceptions, including a pick-six, in that time.

With Alexander set to hold a $24.6 million cap hit in 2025, there’s been speculation that the Packers could cut, trade, or ask the 28-year-old to take a pay cut before the season kicks off.

However, as ESPN’s Packers insider Rob Demovsky tells it, now Green Bay is trying to amplify their efforts to reach a solution with their star cornerback.

“According to a source, the Packers and Jaire Alexander continue to talk about a possible resolution, which could include a reconciliation to where Alexander plays for the Packers in 2025 after all. All options are still on the table: release, trade or return.” Rob Demovsky on Jaire Alexander

If the Packers had received a strong offer for Alexander, he likely would have been traded by now. Yet, it’s possible there’s a team out there that didn’t land a cornerback upgrade in the NFL Draft and could now pivot to trading for Alexander instead.

Whatever happens with Alexander, he’ll have to return to top form, while proving he’s durable enough to start for a full season after being limited to a total of just 14 games across the past two years.

