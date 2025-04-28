Green Bay Packers acquire 26-year-old former first-round pick drafted with No. 8 pick

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even though the 2025 NFL Draft has passed, the Green Bay Packers have still been busy trying to find ways to upgrade the roster. While they added 11 undrafted free agents, now the Packers have dipped back into the veteran pool of NFL free agents.

According to several NFL outlets, the Packers have now signed linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons. The 26-year-old defensive chess piece was originally the eighth overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Yet, Simmons’ development hasn’t worked out the way many hoped it would for the 6-foot-4 defender. He’s since changed teams, spending the past two seasons with the New York Giants.

However, even though he appeared in all 34 of the Giants’ games, he only started five. In fact, Simmons spent the majority of his time on special teams instead of landing a featured role on defense.

Perhaps the former first-round pick can carve out a bigger role with the Packers, but history suggests he’ll mainly be a special teams contributor in Green Bay. Anything more would be a bonus.

Related: 2025 dynasty rookie rankings: Top 20 fantasy rookie rankings after Round 1 of 2025 NFL Draft