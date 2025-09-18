The Carolina Panthers enter Sunday’s home opener with questions everywhere after an 0-2 start. Bryce Young is coming off a career-high 328 passing yards but still searches for consistency. The offensive line just lost Pro Bowler Robert Hunt and starting center Austin Corbett. And while defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s defense finally slowed an opponent’s ground game, Atlanta brings a far tougher rushing challenge in Bijan Robinson. Against that backdrop, here are five bold projections for Panthers–Falcons, each backed by key data and trends.

1. Xavier Legette Scores His First Touchdown of 2025

Carolina’s wildcard at wide receiver has opened the season with four catches for eight yards, ranking last among NFL wideouts in expected points added per target (–0.98) and yards per reception (2.0). Yet opportunity still knocks.

But rookie Tetairoa McMillan is drawing bracket coverage after an explosive 168-yard start. Atlanta will have to pick its poison. If coverage shifts McMillan’s way, Legette should see more single matchups against Falcons cornerbacks A.J. Terrell or Clark Phillips. Young and the Panthers’ offense want to throw quick slants and underneath routes. Legette excelled at those as a rookie and should have some opportunities to pop an explosive on Sunday. Given that the coaching staff still believes in the second-year pass catcher, he only needs one effective red-zone opportunity to finally score his first touchdown of the year.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

2. Bryce Young Tops 300 Passing Yards Again

Despite facing constant blitz pressure and committing five turnovers in his first five quarters of the season, Young delivered a professional performance in Arizona, completing 35 of 55 passes for 328 yards. Now he faces an Atlanta defense that allows 4.26 yards per carry and is built to stop the run first.

With Robert Hunt and Austin Corbett on injured reserve, Carolina may again lean heavily on quick-game passing to offset protection issues. If Young maintains the rhythm he found in Arizona’s second half, when 33 of the final 34 plays were pass attempts, another 300-yard performance is within reach, even if it requires 50 throws.

Sep 10, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

3. Bijan Robinson Clears 125 Total Yards

While the Panthers successfully limited Arizona’s James Conner to 83 rushing yards, breaking their seven-game streak of allowing 200 rushing yards, star rusher Bijan Robinson poses a new and different challenge. He gashed Minnesota for 158 yards from scrimmage in Week 2 and averages 5.6 yards per touch through two games.

Carolina’s front, anchored by defensive tackle Derrick Brown, has improved its push, yet linebackers Christian Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace remain vulnerable in space. Expect Atlanta to exploit that weakness with inside zone runs and quick swing passes, pushing Robinson past 125 combined rushing and receiving yards.

4. Falcons’ Rookie Edge Rush Continues to Shine

Atlanta’s defensive remake is paying dividends. Rookie first-rounders Jalon Walker and James Pearce each notched their first career sack last week, helping the Falcons register seven total sacks against Minnesota.

They now face a reshuffled Panthers interior featuring Cade Mays at center and second-year guard Chandler Zavala. Zavala allowed the decisive pass knockdown on Carolina’s final drive in Arizona and is expected to be a primary target for interior stunts. Look for Atlanta to record at least five sacks, with a rookie once again in the stat sheet.

5. Panthers Allow Five Sacks and Drop to 0-3

Protection problems are likely to decide this matchup. Through two games the Panthers have allowed pressure on nearly 37 percent of Bryce Young’s dropbacks, and now they must replace two starting interior linemen. Atlanta has already produced nine sacks, tied for third most in the league.

With Young averaging 45 passing attempts per game and Carolina expected to play from behind, the Falcons’ pass rush can attack relentlessly. Carolina’s inability to handle the Falcons’ pressure is a serious issue. Young and the offense will continue to have drives stall, and Panthers fans will likely witness another home-opening defeat.

In a must-win game, Carolina falls again.