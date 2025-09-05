The Miami Dolphins have not had the best injury luck over the last several seasons. De’Von Achane, Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle are just some of the countless players who have recently missed time due to injury for the Dolphins.

However, the team actually got some good news on Friday. Star wide receiver Hill had been dealing with an oblique/calf injury this week and was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Achane had a calf injury and was also limited both days.

On Friday’s report, both star players were listed as full participants and will officially play in the opener against the Indianapolis Colts. This is great news as playing without either would significantly affect the Dolphins’ offense.

In 2024, Hill played and started in all 17 games for the Dolphins and caught 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns. It was the worst season for Hill since his rookie season in 2016, but it was still a productive season all things considered.

Achane, meanwhile, rushed for 907 yards and six scores while starting in 16 games. The running back also caught 78 passes for 592 yards and six touchdowns, showing his ability to be a factor in both the run and pass games.

Both should play large roles for the team again in 2025. The Dolphins added Nick Westbrook-Ikhine this offseason to be the WR3 behind Hill and Waddle. At running back, the team drafted Ollie Gordon II out of Oklahoma State, and the rookie was a star of camp this summer.

The Dolphins and Colts will kick off from Indianapolis on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. A Week 1 win for the Dolphins would give the team some positivity to build on going forward as they strive to make the postseason. After this game, the Dolphins have two games in a row against AFC East foes, so getting this one is crucial.