Detroit Lions already open to trading recently selected first-round pick?

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for the 2025 NFL Draft, where they hold the 28th overall pick in the first round. Projections for a selection so late can be tricky, especially for what appears to be a stacked Lions team ready to return as Super Bowl contenders.

Yet, Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider Albert Breer believes wide receiver could be a spot to target, with teams already operating like the Lions could trade Jameson Williams.

Related: NFL trade candidates: 10 players who could be traded during the 2025 NFL Draft

“Receiver’s another spot to consider—with a fifth-year option decision coming on Jameson Williams, and some in NFL circles believing he could be traded.” SI’s Albert Breer on Jameson Williams

The 12th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Williams finally broke out with a 1,001-yard campaign last year, his third season in the pros. Yet, that’s a significant leap over his first season, in which a college ACL injury limited him to one game. Williams managed to record 354 receiving yards in 2023.

Still, now that he’ll be up for a long-term contract extension next offseason, it’s possible the Lions are looking to avoid paying market level in an era where receiver prices continue to skyrocket. If Williams does get traded, look for the Lions to add a receiver, likely on the first two days of the draft.

Already armed with the 28th and 60th overall picks, the Lions could likely add another top-100 selection to their arsenal if Williams hits the trade block.

Related: 2 round 2025 NFL mock draft: Cowboys move up, Saints trade down twice in 2025 NFL Draft