Detroit Lions’ 4x Pro Bowler suddenly retires ahead of training camp

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Last year was incredible for the Detroit Lions, finishing with the NFC’s best record at 15-2. Many felt the Lions would end up in the Super Bowl, yet their season ended with a 45-31 beatdown by the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round.

That type of defeat is always tough, especially when expectations are so high. For some, it’s a moment they can never bounce back from.

That may be the case with the Lions’ 29-year-old starting center, Frank Ragnow, who officially announced his retirement today. Ragnow released a statement following the shocking surprise, explaining his decision is related to his body breaking down.

These past couple of months have been very trying as I’ve come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I’m officially retiring from the NFL. I’ve tried to convince myself that I’m feeling good but I am not and it’s time to prioritize my health and my families future. I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don’t. I have to listen to my body and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life. The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process and I can’t emphasize this enough how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor going to battle for you all.” Frank Ragnow on his retirement

While his career is ending early, Ragnow has to feel good about his accomplishments after becoming a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time second-team All-Pro selection. He ended up starting all 96 games he appeared in throughout his seven-year career.

Surely, this throws a wrench in the Lions’ offseason plans. However, they did draft Georgia guard Tate Ratledge in the second round, and he’s already been seeing reps at center with the Lions.

Related: Detroit Lions insider addresses possibility of a Trey Hendrickson trade