The Dallas Cowboys are just weeks away from kicking off their regular season. Right now, team owner Jerry Jones and company are in evaluation mode, trying to build the best roster possible.

Yet, one of the team’s weaknesses is becoming more and more obvious with each game that the Cowboys play. Earlier this offseason, the Cowboys were singing backup quarterback Joe Milton’s praises. Not any more, after Milton completed 26 of 47 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown in his first two preseason performances with the team.

Milton’s inconsistent performances now have the team possibly reconsidering their quarterback depth chart. Dak Prescott is the unquestioned starter, but Milton was supposed to be the primary backup after the Cowboys traded a fifth-round pick for the former sixth-round pick in April. Thirty-year-old journeyman Will Grier is the only other quarterback on the Cowboys’ roster.

However, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio is now urging the Cowboys to make a move for a new backup to Prescott. Considering how important it is for all playoff contenders to have a QB ready to step in at a moment’s notice, the Cowboys may want to evaluate all their options.

Yet, Florio’s suggestion is a bit wild. He believes Dallas should call the New York Giants about trading for their already announced starter, Russell Wilson. Florio’s reasoning ties into the strong preseason performances from first-round rookie Jaxson Dart, who’s completed 26 of 35 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns thus far.

It’s likely only a matter of time before the Giants install Dart as the long-term starter, but it likely won’t happen before the regular season kicks off. After all, they likely want to give Wilson, a former Super Bowl winner, every chance to succeed before considering alternative options. However, the Giants do also have Jameis Winston, and he could already be on the trade block.

Other options Florio suggests for the Cowboys include Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco from the Cleveland Browns. Or perhaps Sam Howell from the Minnesota Vikings. Ultimately, the best solution for the Cowboys may be to wait and see which quarterbacks end up on the chopping block once rosters are trimmed down from 90 to 53 players.

