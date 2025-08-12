Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones loves to hype up his team. Which, when you’re the owner of an NFL team, it’s probably natural to gloat about the awesome investments you’ve made, especially when it’s as cool as having a professional football team.

Still, while the Jones family has made a lot of excellent decisions over the years, such as plucking Dak Prescott out of the fourth round in 2026, making Micah Parsons the 12th overall pick in 2021, they’ve also had a few investments that didn’t pan out.

Recently, the Cowboys decided to take a chance on trading for 2024 sixth-round pick Joe Milton from the New England Patriots. Milton showed big arm talent during last year’s preseason, and he followed it up with an impressive win over Buffalo’s second-string unit in Week 18 of last season too. The Cowboys only had to send a fifth-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for Milton plus a seventh-rounder.

He’s since made his preseason debut with the Cowboys, completing 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown. The Cowboys’ owner was already hyping Milton up before his debut, and that likely won’t change now that he’s seen him throw in live action.

However, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer suggests Cowboys fans shouldn’t believe the hype when it comes to Milton.

“I wouldn’t take the cheese on Joe Milton. But he’s definitely fun to watch.” SI’s Albert Breer on Joe Milton

Milton is certainly fun to watch. Not many quarterbacks have the type of arm strength that Milton does. Unfortunately, as the Patriots and now Cowboys have discovered, there are also too many times when Milton overthrows his targets.

Still just 25 years old, Milton has plenty of time to work out the kinks. But for now, he should simply be viewed as a developmental prospect who still has a ways to go before being viewed as a potential long-term starter.

