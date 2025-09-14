The Dallas Cowboys enjoyed a thrilling 40-37 overtime win against the New York Giants on Sunday. Shortly after the game ended, they delivered more good news for a fanbase that may still miss their superstar edge-rushing threat.

According to team owner Jerry Jones, the Cowboys have signed three-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney. The 32-year-old South Carolina native made an official visit to the Cowboys last week but left without an agreement.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds that the plan was for Clowney to sign after the Cowboys’ Week 2 contest. He’ll presumably begin practicing with the team later this week. Depending on what type of game shape he’s in, Clowney should be able to see the field for at least a limited amount of snaps in the Cowboys’ Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears next Sunday.

Clowney spent last season with the Carolina Panthers, where he racked up 5.5 sacks in 14 starts. In 2023, Clowney was with the Baltimore Ravens, where he appeared in 17 games with 15 starts and recorded a career-high 9.5 sacks.

Dallas recorded just one sack in Week 1, but they managed to get three against Russell Wilson in Week 2. Perhaps Clowney can help drive those numbers up, because averaging two sacks in a game is not ideal. That would have ranked 28th last season, far below the Cowboys’ average of 3.1 sacks per game, ranking third in the NFL.

He may not earn another starting role right away in Dallas, but after the Micah Parsons trade, they could certainly use a more consistent edge presence, and Clowney may be the perfect solution.

