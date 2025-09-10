The Dallas Cowboys were widely criticized for trading two-time All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons. After all, teams are in the market of acquiring good players, especially top-tier talent, and Parsons had earned Pro Bowl honors all four seasons of his NFL career. He also tallied double-digit sacks each time.

Sure, the Cowboys got run-stuffing defensive tackle (and fellow Pro Bowler) Kenny Clark in return, plus two first-round picks. But who’s replacing the 10 sacks per season Parsons was always good for? The Cowboys may have found a partial replacement.

According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Cowboys are hosting three-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney for a visit on Wednesday. If all goes well, Clowney will presumably sign a contract in Dallas.

Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2014 NFL Draft is somehow still just 32 years old, suggesting he should still have plenty of productive seasons left. Clowney spent last season with his hometown Carolina Panthers, but he was released from the team before training camp got underway after they selected two young pass-rushers in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While he recorded just 5.5 sacks last season, Clowney had a career-high 9.5 sacks with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. For a Cowboys team that could use all the help they can get in an attempt to replace Parsons, Clowney could at least help in a situational pass-rusher role, if not as a full-time starter.

For now, the Cowboys are evaluating where Clowney is as far as how ready he is to play pro football and determining whether he can help the defense or not. Based on his career thus far, Clowney could be a buy-low player who ends up making a big impact.

