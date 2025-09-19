Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced last Sunday after the team’s win over the New York Giants that the team had signed edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. The signing reportedly came just days after the former first overall pick was arrested in South Carolina.

WSOCTV.com first reported that Clowney was arrested on Sept. 12 in York County, South Carolina. He was charged with failure to identify and trespassing, both of which are misdemeanor charges.

Jadeveon Clowney stats (2024): 11 QB hits, 9 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks in 14 games

According to the original report, Clowney attempted to park in a lot on Constitution Boulevard that was closed to all parking. Despite being informed that he wasn’t allowed to park there, the 32-year-old parked anyway.

Clowney, a native of Rock Hill, South Carolina, spent last season with the Carolina Panthers. A three-time Pro Bowl selection (2016–18), the 6-foot-5 edge rusher was released by Carolina in May. While he drew some interest from teams, a deal didn’t materialize until Sept. 14.

He was with the Cowboys throughout practice ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, and there’s a real possibility he makes his debut with the team on Sunday. Assuming he does, this will be the seventh NFL franchise he’s played for in his career and his fourth in the last four seasons.

Last season, per Pro Football Focus, Clowney ranked 41st among edge rushers in total pressures (44), and he placed 20th in PFF’s pass-rush win rate (14.9 percent). As a run defender, Clowney ranked 54th in PFF’s run-defense grade (63.4) and 57th in stop rate (5.7 percent).

Entering Week 3, the Cowboys’ defense ranks fourth in pressure rate (28.2 percent), but it is allowing the 10th-most rushing yards per game (121.0). Dallas also ranks 20th in ESPN pass-rush win rate (33 percent). Given that the charges against him are misdemeanors, Clowney is unlikely to face any discipline from the NFL that would keep him off the field.