While the biggest loss for the Dallas Cowboys defense heading into the season was the Micah Parsons trade, there was another massive void because of the DeMarvion Overshown injury. Fortunately for Dallas, the standout linebacker isn’t that far away from a return.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reported this week that the Cowboys now expect Overshown to return from his knee injury in late October or early November. Once healthy, he could provide the pass-rushing presence that this unit has been missing.

DeMarvion Overshown stats (2024): 12 pressures, 8 tackles for loss, 5 QB hits, 5 sacks, 4 pass deflections, 1 interception in 13 games

Overshown, age 25, has battled major injuries early in his NFL career. He suffered an ACL tear in the second preseason game of his rookie season and returned in 2024. Last year, Overshown broke out in Week 1 (2 QB hits, 1 TFL, 1 sack) and started showing more signs of promise. From Weeks 8-12, he notched 7 tackles for loss and 4 sacks in 306 snaps.

Unfortunately for Dallas, he suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL during a Week 14 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Not only did it prematurely end his breakthrough campaign, but the club also knew it would sideline him for a significant portion of 2025.

DeMarvion Overshown contract (Spotrac): $1.477 million cap hit (2025), $1.715 million cap hit (2026), NFL free agent in 2027

When he’s cleared to return, Overshown should prove to be an integral part of this Cowboys’ defense. Heading into the 2025 season, ESPN polled executives, scouts, and coaches about the best NFL linebackers in 2025. Overshown was ranked eighth, with many around the league raving about his athleticism.

“One of the most athletic linebackers I’ve ever seen. He’s the fastest guy out there. Can completely take over a game and was really starting to get it.” Anonymous NFL defensive coach to ESPN on Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown

However, there are lingering questions about his durability long-term and whether he’ll maintain that athleticism after two ACL tears so early in his NFL career. While Dallas will surely take its time getting him back on the field, Overshown’s eventual return will be a welcome boost for this defense.