After allowing more points than any other team in the NFL last season, the Dallas Cowboys had no choice but to make drastic changes. They moved on from Matt Eberflus, even though he had three seasons of head coaching experience, and four more as a defensive coordinator. They’ve since replaced him with a first-year defensive coordinator in Christian Parker, but he’s viewed as a rising star who may not be in his position very long.

They also added new players at every level of the defense. Yet, one of their most impactful additions could come in the form of a return from injury.

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Cowboys Linebacker Called ‘Incredibly Talented’

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One player who the Cowboys have been internally high on ever since they added him with the 90th overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft is middle linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. Yet, his first two seasons have been held back by injury, that includes being limited to just six games in 2025.

However, now the 25-year-old is back to being 100% and once again, he’s generating rave reviews.

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Recently, ESPN conducted a poll, surveying NFL executives, coaches, and scouts on the best players at each position. When it came to ranking the top middle linebackers, Overshown didn’t make the cut in the top 10. He did, however earn a slot among the honorable mentions, which is where an NFC scout had something notable to say about his athleticism and upside.

“He moves like a safety. Incredibly talented. I want to see how he does this year after the injuries.” Anonymous NFC Scout on DeMarvion Overshown

While he may be on the upswing now, it’s taken him a while to get here after tearing his ACL as a rookie during preseason, missing his entire first season. Then, Overshown tore his ACL, MCL, and LCL in Week 14 of the 2024 season. That long recovery process caused him to miss the first 10 weeks of the 2025 season too.

But once he made his return, Overshown clearly left a strong impression, not just on the Cowboys, but on others watching around the league too. The Cowboys have long been waiting for their middle linebacker to make an impact, not just in short stints but for a full season, and 2026 might be the year where he becomes a household name.

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