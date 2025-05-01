Cleveland Browns reportedly wanted to take another first-round prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the most mysterious teams in the league. While most expected them to stick and pick Travis Hunter, they wound up trading down, adding an extra 2026 first-round selection while drafting Mason Graham. Yet, they reportedly tried getting back into the first round for another prospect.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Browns not only were trying to trade up, they were targeting Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly, who went to Washington toward the end fo the first round.

“The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans were trying to trade into the bottom of the first round, and there was a belief it was for Josh Conerly Jr., the Oregon tackle the Commanders picked at 29” SI’s Albert Breer on Browns trying to trade up for Josh Conerly

The Browns entered the night while also holding the 33rd overall pick, so it’s possible they were simply hoping to move up a few slots to get their new left tackle of the future. Interestingly enough, the Browns did not end up drafting an offensive tackle or any offensive linemen.

Cleveland decided to stick at 33 and select UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger and landed former Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins at 36.

While the Browns may have very well been high on Conerly, if nothing else, these reports should serve as a message for Cleveland’s current offensive tackles, knowing the Browns attempted to replace them with a younger player who’s never played a snap in the NFL.

