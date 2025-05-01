NFL analyst suggest coaches didn’t want to draft Shedeur Sanders for fear of being replaced

Credit: Chet Strange-Imagn Images

Why did Shedeur Sanders slip in the 2025 NFL Draft? Some, like former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason, believe it was the NFL team owners who got in the way. Others are hearing differently.

Specifically, former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III says part of the reason why Shedeur Sanders fell so far was due to NFL head coaches. With Deion Sanders, Shedeur’s dad, also being a head coach, RGIII suggests it’s possible coaches didn’t want to select the Colorado QB so high in fear of being eventually being replaced if things started badly.

“I’m being told some NFL head coaches feared drafting Shedeur Sanders in the 1st round as a starter, it’s not working out, and then eventually being replaced by Deion Sanders as head coach. That’s weak and cowardly. Cost this man $40 million.” RGIII on Shedeur Sanders

It’s an interesting theory, and it holds some weight. While Deion has been vocal about his desire to stick to college football coaching, he’s also said the only thing that would change his mind is if he got a chance to coach his son.

Well, one of his sons, Shilo Sanders, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent shortly after the 2025 NFL Draft concluded. The other, Shedeur, is now a fifth-round rookie with the Cleveland Browns.

Should Kevin Stefanski, as a two-time NFL Coach of the Year winner, be worried about his job in Cleveland? Based on reaching the playoffs just twice in the past five seasons, perhaps Stefanski is entering the season on the hot seat, but that shouldn’t have anything to do with the arrival of a fifth-round pick.

Related: Top 2025 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates: Who are the early favorites?