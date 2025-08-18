Now that the suspense is over regarding the Cleveland Browns‘ starting quarterback situation, it’s time to hone in on other areas of the roster. With Joe Flacco being announced as Kevin Stefanski’s starting quarterback for Week 1, it signals that the Browns are aiming for as many wins as possible, which should come as no surprise for a head coach on the hot seat.

After a three-win season, the pressure is on to win in Cleveland. Could that pressure even lead to a heavy investment into the roster, like say, trading for a first-team All-Pro?

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Browns are shockingly one of the few teams interested in trading for Trey Hendrickson. It’s shocking because the Browns are division rivals with the Bengals, and trades between inner-division foes are quite rare, especially involving star players.

Though, of course, the Browns are not the only team expressing an interest in landing the first-team All-Pro who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024. Other teams are chasing Hendrickson too.

“The Panthers, Browns and Colts are among the teams that have shown interest in trading for Bengals All-Pro Trey Hendrickson, per multiple sources. An in-division and in-state trade is highly unlikely and any deal will be tough regardless. Cincinnati is believed to want an impact player (or two) plus a draft pick in return.” Jordan Schultz on Trey Hendrickson

As Schultz notes, the Bengals are seeking an instant contributor plus a high draft pick (others have suggested they want a first-round pick). If it’s a first-round pick the Bengals want, then the Browns may want to think long and hard about making a deal, as they’re one of the teams projected to finish with a top-ten draft pick.

While the idea of pairing Myles Garrett with another elite All-Pro pass rusher is exciting, the Browns would also likely have to make Hendrickson one of the NFL’s highest-paid defenders, as he’s already seeking a new deal while facing an expiring contract this year.

Ultimately, parting with one or two players, a top draft pick, and shelling out a contract worth over $30 million per season may be too rich for Cleveland’s blood, especially considering Cincinnati will likely try screwing over their division rivals with a deal that heavily favors the Bengals.

Related: Dillon Gabriel’s Poor Preseason Performance Boosts Shedeur Sanders’ Chances