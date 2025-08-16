The Cleveland Browns have now played two preseason games. Fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders started the first game, and third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel started the second.

Yet, that was far from the Browns’ ideal plan when the exhibition season started. Ideally, the Browns would have been able to evaluate Kenny Pickett too. Forty-year-old Joe Flacco doesn’t need any further seasoning against NFL hopefuls, and he may be the frontrunner to be the Browns’ next starting QB.

Sanders passed his first test with flying colors. But after suffering an oblique injury in practice earlier this week, Sanders was ruled out from participating in the Browns’ second preseason game, allowing Gabriel to receive a few extra reps. So, how did he do?

Gabriel could have done better. The first-year pro completed 13-of-18 passes for 143 yards with no touchdowns and an interception that resulted in a pick-6. Gabriel also took two sacks and lost a fumble.

Andrew Mukuba PICK-6!



The @Eagles second-round pick takes Dillon Gabriel's pass to the house.



Watch on @NFLNetwork

— NFL (@NFL) August 16, 2025

While there are expected to be growing pains for a first-year player, especially in his first taste of real NFL action, turnovers are never acceptable. As to how Gabriel feels he performed? He knows there’s room for improvement.

“There’s entertainers and there’s competitors and I understand that but my job is to compete,” Gabriel said.

Browns rookie QB Dillon Gabriel on his NFL preseason debut: "There's entertainers and there's competitors and I understand that but my job is to compete."

The Browns have one final preseason game on Saturday, August 23. That gives them a little bit more time to figure out who their starting quarterback will be for Week 1 on Sunday, September 7, against the Cincinnati Bengals.

While the Browns have more time, teams typically prefer to announce their starter long before the season actually starts, buying their first-string offense more time to build chemistry with one another.

