How many quarterbacks will the Cleveland Browns keep on their roster this season? Who will coach Kevin Stefanski name as the Browns’ starting quarterback? These are just a few of the biggest questions surrounding the Browns this year.

Barring another addition at QB, the Browns will have to decide between Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. They also have the recently signed Tyler Huntley competing for a spot on the depth chart. That’s not even including Deshaun Watson, who’s still working his way back from another Achilles tear.

That’s a total of six quarterbacks. Teams never keep six QBs on the roster. Of course, Watson may not be on the active roster at all, which would count him out. Huntley is a recent addition who was needed once Pickett and Gabriel suffered injuries, he may not be long for the roster.

But as to Flacco, Pickett, Gabriel, and Sanders? Well, according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, all four of the Browns’ quarterbacks could end up making the roster.

“The Browns will err on the side of caution with Sanders, who has no worries about making the 53-man roster on cutdown day Aug. 26th. Gabriel, Pickett and Flacco will also make the team,” Mary Kay Cabot on Cleveland Browns

Making the roster is one thing. Earning a prioritized spot on the depth chart is another.

The early belief is that Flacco will eventually be named the starter. That likely leaves Pickett, the former first-round pick, in control of being the primary backup. As to where Gabriel and Sanders end up on the depth chart? Between third and fourth, it really won’t matter unless the first and second options are forced out of action.

Yet, as they say, competition breeds excellence and that seems to be what the Browns are banking on this year.

