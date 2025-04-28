Carolina Panthers sign former Pro Bowl receiver, Carolina native

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Making a strong effort to supply Bryce Young with a better supporting cast, the Carolina Panthers have made several offseason upgrades to their offense. That work started in free agency, where the Panthers signed running back Rico Dowdle to help round out the backfield.

That effort carried into the 2025 NFL Draft, where the Panthers prioritized receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the eighth overall pick in the first round. Then, on Sunday, when the draft was over, the Panthers made another addition to their receiving corps.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have signed former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow to a one-year contract. Financial terms of the contract have yet to be revealed.

Yet, signing Renfrow in itself is a notable move, considering he spent the entire 2023 NFL season without a team. Now, the one-time Pro Bowler and Carolina native returns to the game he loves, this time with his hometown team.

While he’s never played a snap for the Panthers, the Clemson grad should quickly become a fan favorite among the locals, especially if he can come anywhere close to his career-highs of 103 receptions for 1,038 yards, which he achieved in 2021.

Still just 29 years old, Renfrow should have plenty left in the tank, and the Panthers are about to find out how much he can contribute to their winning effort.

